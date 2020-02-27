The Circleville girls basketball team cleaned up this week on District 14 Coaches Association honors in Division II.
Junior Kenzie McConnell (16.6 points 7.5 rebounds) was named co-player of the year with Miami Trace senior Shay McDonald (17 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists). Steve Kalinoski was recognized as coach of the year and Evan Callihan was named assistant coach of the year.
Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter (16.1 points) joined McConnell on first-team. Circleville junior Jaylah Captain (9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds) and senior Meghan Davis (9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) earned second-team honors. Logan Elm senior Megan Diehl and Circleville senior Brie Kendrick (6.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds) both landed on honorable mention.
The top-ranked Tigers (25-0) have claimed Mid-State League Buckeye Division and Southeast District championships so far and will play in a regional semifinal on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. inside Zanesville High School.
Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon (12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) made the second-team in Division III and sophomore Gabby Patete (10.9 points, four rebounds) was named honorable mention.
The boys basketball honorees for District 14 will be released next week.
In the Central District, Amanda-Clearcreek senior Katelynn Connell (15 points, 5.2 rebounds) earned second-team honors in Division III
Teays Valley sophomore Ashley Deweese (11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds) was named honorable mention in Division I.
On the boys side, Amanda-Clearcreek senior Jayse Miller (13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists) earned second-team honors in Division III and senior teammate Peyton Madison (10.3 points) made honorable mention.