It’s an old adage that Rome wasn’t built in a day.
And Luke Katris knows the same holds true for a high school football program.
The first-year Circleville coach has set out to establish a new culture following an 0-10 season on Clark Drive and also increase the amount of participation in the school’s football program.
“We’ve really stressed playing with effort and intensity on every play, whether it be in practice or on Friday night,” said Katris, who served the past three seasons as an assistant under former coach Heath Hinton. “We’ve also been honest with our kids and talking to our (six) seniors about setting the tone for what’s to come with our program.
“We want this to be the group that puts Circleville football back on the road to where we want it to be and setting a foundation we can build on that involves having solid young men who show up, work hard and play with discipline, because those are the traits you need if we want to establish a winning program.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations has reported nationwide participation in 11-player football has declined for seven of the last eight school years, due to concerns about concussions, among other issues. And, like a number of high school teams across the state, the Tigers aren’t immune to declining participation in the sport, with just 39 players on the high school roster.
Katris believes hope is on the horizon as Circleville will be able to field separate seventh and eighth grade football teams for the first time in five seasons at the middle school level.
“Successful programs are built from the ground up and a key component of that is our middle school program,” Katris said. “One of the things I’ve focused on is trying to get our numbers up and we have around 40 kids in the middle school program this season, which will allow us to field both seventh and eighth grade football.
“That allows more kids to play, it leads to more interest in football and it also helps us develop more players for our high school program in the future.”
Offense
The forward pass will be a rare sight this season, as the Tigers move to a double wing offense that doesn’t incorporate wide receivers and will instead utilize a pair of tight ends, two wing backs and a running back, along with the quarterback.
With the installation of the new offense, the Tigers will be looking to improve on a unit that generated only 6.1 points per game a season ago and scored in the double-digits just twice — 15 points in the season-opener against Miami Trace and 12 points in Week 7 versus Logan Elm.
Senior running back Cade Burton is one of two returning starters on offense and will be an obvious focal point after rushing for 547 yards a season ago.
“Cade’s a fun player to coach, because he loves to play football and he loves contact and will always fall forward for an additional yard or two,” Katris said. “I’m impressed with his toughness and ability to fight for yards.”
Sophomores Colin Michael and Wyatt Thatcher are slated for time at the two wing back positions.
“Those two young men are willing blockers and fakers and they put the work into earning some carries of the football,” Katris said. “They’re both tough young men who we expect to have good careers for us due to their work ethic.”
Junior Lucky Donaldson served as the back-up quarterback last season behind Will Tolbert, who was lost to graduation. Donaldson has battled an injury during preseason, leading to freshmen Scott Moats and Angelo Travis also getting reps.
“Lucky is one of those inquisitive kids who is always looking to get better that you like to work with,” Katris said. “I’ve been impressed with the growth of both Scott and Angelo during the preseason, along with the energy they bring to the field.”
Senior Charles Schall is the other returning starter and will play right guard for the Tigers. He’ll be joined by senior right tackle Austin Benson, center Thomas Pack, senior left guard Anthony Fauver and sophomore left tackle Andres Loving. Freshman lineman Tate DeBord, a move-in from Huntington, has also been a pleasant surprise during camp for Katris. Sophomore Michael Clark and junor Isac Payne will play tight end.
“One of the other themes we’ve had in camp is each player is 1/11th of the offense or defense and it’s important for each of them to focus on doing their job,” Katris said. “When I look at our line, I see kids who want to work their tails off, elevate their play and get better. They want to plow the way for our running game.”
Defense
Breaking into the winning column will be dependent on improving on defense after allowing 43.1 points per game a season ago, which ranked last in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division.
The Tigers’ 3-4 defense returns six starters, and will utilize Pack, Benson and sophomore Issiah Martinez on a line that Katris wants to keep fresh by developing a rotation of players.
Burton (51 tackles), Michael (73 tackles), Donaldson (33 tackles) and sophomore Colton Pennington will play linebacker, with Travis also getting some playing time.
Juniors Devon Cockerham and Logan Fauver will play corner for the Tigers, and Thatcher and Moats are slated to play the two safety positions.
“It really goes back to our motto where everyone has to do their job,” Katris said. “If you don’t focus on doing your job and not trusting your teammate to be there, that’s how big plays happen. We need each of our kids to focus on doing their own job and trusting their teammates to do their jobs. Football is a team game.”
Special teams
Junior Nicholas Rothe will handle kicking duties for the Tigers.
New opponent
With the MSL doing away with a cross-divisional game between the Buckeye and Ohio divisions, the Tigers will host Lucasville Valley (4-6 last season) as their Week 4 opponent this season.