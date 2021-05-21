CIRCLEVILLE — As many get ready to graduate and be done with school, the work has just started for three Circleville High School athletes who plan on continuing their athletic careers at the college level.
Three Tigers found their new homes for next year and are working and waiting patiently for the opportunity to showcase their talents, but this time while wearing different colors.
Toward the middle of May, senior Tiger Colton Pinkerton signed his Letter of Intent to continue his passion for running at Ashland University as a member of the track team. The Division II program will welcome a decorated runner in their ranks who boast a wide array of conference, district and state honors.
Pinkerton’s honors include awards such as four-time varsity letter winner for cross country and track, four-time All-District cross country runner, three-time All-District track and field, two-time All-Region cross country, four-time state qualifier and much more.
“I started running when in seventh grade because I wanted to try track and field,” Pinkerton told The Circleville Herald. “After I finished eighth in the state my eighth-grade year, I knew it was the right move for to start running.”
Pinkerton added that Ashland holds an historic track and field program which influenced his decision to join the Eagles.
“I saw that they had won multiple indoor track and field national championships,” the graduating Tiger explained.
Speaking with the coaching staff, Pinkerton alluded to how his talents may be utilized right off the bat for the team in just his first year adding that he is excited to come in and start helping as soon as possible.
“I’m hoping my transition is smooth, and once I adjust to the course load, I will focus on what I can put in for the team,” Pinkerton commented. “In the future, I want to be a front runner for the team and compete for some national championships to put on my resume.”
For the Lady Tigers, senior Jaylah Captain is itching to start the next basketball season as she prepares for the transition from high school to college life. Her passion for basketball gave her the opportunity to pursue her future athletic career at Wilmington College, home of the Quakers.
“I started playing basketball in the first grade,” Captain told The Circleville Herald. “It was something my dad signed me up for and I ended up loving it.”
Out of all the colleges the Lady Tiger visited, Wilmington was seemingly the only place that felt just a like home. Through interactions with coaches, professors and students, Captain only spoke positive about the institution’s atmosphere.
“Every interaction I had, whether it was with coaches, professors or students, it was positive,” Captain explained. “It’s also a good distance from home, not too far but also not too close.”
Looking forward to next year, her mind focused on being prepared for next season. The soon-to-be graduate is already conducting her own, as well as her new team’s summer workout and has high hopes moving forward with the program.
“When it comes to the future, I’m super excited,” Captain said. “I’m ready to meet new people and build new relationships.”
Other than looking forward to her athletic career, her main mission is to obtain her degree in biology with the eventual goal of getting into dental school.
“It’s going to be a tough journey, but I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life,” Captain commented.
Lastly, another Lady Tiger will join Pinkerton, but as a member of the women’s basketball team. School record holder and standout Kenzie McConnell is ready to lace up as a member of the Ashland University Lady Eagles.
“I started playing basketball in the third grade,” McConnell told The Circleville Herald. “My dad had been the girls' coach at Circleville and both my parents played basketball in college so I think it was a no brainer that I would play.”
For McConnell, the decision to go with the Eagles was a very simplistic one for her to make. She stated that the Ashland has a “great” basketball program, and the environment is “so welcoming.”
“It felt like home already while I was on my visit,” McConnell commented.
The Lady Tiger is also excited for what the future holds in terms of academics and athletics. The career point record holder is already doing her summer training with hopes of making a splash once she steps onto her college court.