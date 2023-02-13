CIRCLEVILLE – The Circleville boys’ basketball team suffered a close 61-59 loss to Hamilton Township Friday night.
The Tigers came out hot in the first quarter scoring 18 points and outscoring Hamilton by six. The Tigers scored 14 points in the second quarter but Hamilton outscored them by five points. The Tiger led 32-31 going into the half.
Hamilton again outscored the Tigers in the third quarter. Circleville only scored 9 points to Hamilton’s 15. In the fourth quarter the Tigers had a repeat performance of their first quarter play. They scored 18 points, outscoring Hamilton by three. However, it was not enough to overcome the deficit from earlier in the game, and the Tigers lost 59-61.
After the game finished, Tigers’ Coach Cody Carpenter discussed the team’s game plan for Hamilton Township.
“I thought we got off to a good start, but could never really gain momentum on them. We struggled to follow the game plan once some adversity hit and it eventually cost us.”
Junior Briley Cramer had another impressive night with 24 points. Carpenter said Cramer has had consistent play all season long and makes plays when the team needs him to.
Carpenter also said the team needs to learn from the loss and move on.
“There’s no other way to do it. It’s tournament time. Everyone is 0-0. Anything can happen.”
The game against Hamilton was also senior night. All four seniors were put in the starting lineup. They were Nolan West (2), Matt Bradley (3), Parker Kidwell (11), and Ian Warden (20).
“It was nice to honor our seniors and start all four of them,” Carpenter said. “I wish we could have sent them out with a win.”
The Tigers face off against Waverly at home in the start of the Sectional Tournament on Saturday at 7 p.m.