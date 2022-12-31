Maddux Bigam

Flashback to early in the season when Athens’ Sophia Szolosi and Circleville’s Maddux Bigam trade stride for stride at Saturday’s Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational. Bigam crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29 minutes. Both girls won their respective conference championships.

 File photo

Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam had an impressive cross country season in 2022.


