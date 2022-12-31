Flashback to early in the season when Athens’ Sophia Szolosi and Circleville’s Maddux Bigam trade stride for stride at Saturday’s Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational. Bigam crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29 minutes. Both girls won their respective conference championships.
Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam had an impressive cross country season in 2022.
Bigam started the 2022 season finishing in tenth place at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Early Season Invitational that took place on August 20th. She completed the course with a time of 20:50, a personal record for Bigam.
A week later Bigam raced against more than 400 cross country runners from 21 teams in the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational. She crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29, which was another personal best.
earned through her four years at Westfall: On October 15, Bigam got first place in the Mid-State League Buckeye (MSL) cross country meet. She finished with a time of 19:02 to become the 2022 MSL Buckeye Division Champion.
In her biggest race of the year, the Division II State Championship, Bigam placed 75th out of 178 runners, with a time of 20:33 for the 3.1-mile course.
“I didn’t race how I wanted to race, but I have two more years left,” said Bigam, a sophomore. “It was really hard to run in the wind, but it was better than it being super hot.”
Tigers’ Coach Jason Wells added, “We’re thrilled with what she’s done. She’s worked her tail off. We’re disappointed for her in that she didn’t get this big goal that she wanted so badly (to beat her time (20:12/85th place) from her freshman year at state). But as she said, she’s got two more years and hopefully she realizes that doesn’t take away from all the other things she’s accomplished this year.”
Wells listed a bunch of Bigam’s accomplishments this season.
“She moved into our top five All-time runners at our school, which has a pretty storied history at Circleville. Plus, she won the league championship and qualified for the state meet a second year in a row,” he said. “We’ve only had seven girls in Circleville’s history to qualify multiple times, so she has accomplished a lot. It’s just that this one day things didn’t go her way but she’ll come back even stronger next year.”
A week later, the MSL Executive Committee released the 2022 MSL awards for cross country and Bigam was announced as the Runner of the Year.
After a sophomore year filled with personal records and the highest honors, it is exciting to see what she will accomplish in 2023.