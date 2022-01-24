WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE— Three area wrestling teams were in action on Saturday at the Miami Trace McDonald’s Invitational.
Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall competed in the event that was made up of 18 teams from around central Ohio.
In the team results, the hosts came out on top by a large margin, but the Circleville Tigers finished in fourth place with 134.5 team points.
The Logan Elm Braves finished in sixth place with 115.5 team points. Falling just out of the top ten, the Westfall Mustangs finished eleventh with 101 team points.
Individually, Circleville had three wrestlers finish third in their respective weight-class.
Sophomore Landen Zarbaugh placed third in the 113 weight-class, going 4-1 during the event. Fellow sophomore Gage Bolt was the third place finisher in the 144 weight-class. Bolt won the third place match by an 8-1 decision.
The Tigers final wrestler to make the podium was junior Trevor Fulgham in the 285 weight-class. Fulgham won his final match in a 15-8 decision.
Logan Elm had one third place finisher, junior Brady Allen in the 132 weight-class. The Braves earned the majority of their team points from their four wrestlers who finished in fourth place in their weight-class.
Freshman Dawsen Hudson took fourth place in the 106 weight-class, while fellow freshman Gavin Hoover finished fourth in the 120 weight-class. Sophomore Tristan Hanning placed fourth in the 126 weight-class after losing to a Unioto freshman with a technical fall. Freshman Hunter Schoenborn finished fourth in the 138 weight-class.
Westfall sophomore Bryce Wickline won the 157 weight-class with an 11-4 decision over a Warren senior wrestler. Wickline won his first two pool matches by technical fall, 17-1 and 18-3 respectively.
Also placing high for the Mustangs was junior Antony Hoty in fourth place for the 113 weight-class. Sophomore Christopher Hossfeld in the 165 weight-class also finished in fourth place. In the 175 weight-class, senior Glenn Keeton finished fourth after being unable to finish his final match.
Coming up, Logan Elm hosts Washington Courthouse and Westfall on Wednesday this week, and the Tigers host Madison-Plains on Thursday.