Fairfield Union will not go winless in 2019 after capping the season on Friday with a 35-14 Mid-State League Buckeye Division victory over visiting Circleville.
The Falcons (1-9, 1-5) struck first on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Blayde Patton to Nate Schmelzer to take a 7-0 lead.
A long 82-yard touchdown run by Circleville’s Wyatt Thatcher shaved the Falcons’ lead to 7-6, but they finished the first quarter with a 41-yard touchdown strike from Patton to Schmelzer.
The Falcons took a 21-6 lead into halftime, thanks to a four-yard touchdown run by Patton, and made it 27-6 in the third quarter on a 41-yard run to paydirt from Patton.
Circleville (1-9, 1-5) scored what turned out to be its final touchdown of the season on a 24-yard run by Isac Payne. The two-point conversion run by Payne made it 27-14 going into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons capped scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run by Patton, followed by the signal-caller running in the two-point conversion.
Fairfield Union gained 323 of its 409 yards of total offense on the ground, and the Tigers finished with 371 yards, with 352 of those coming via the ground game.
Thatcher paced the Tigers with 111 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Patton covered 174 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Falcons and Isaac Daugherty added 130 yards on 20 totes.
Paint Valley 35,
Westfall 0
Westfall finished at 4-6 for a second consecutive season on Friday following a 35-0 Scioto Valley Conference loss to host Paint Valley.
The Mustangs (4-6, 2-5) trailed 21-0 at halftime.
Cruz McFadden, Lane Mettler and Iann Cockrell each rushed for a touchdown in the win for the Bearcats (8-2, 6-1), who clinched a home playoff game in Division VI, Region 24.