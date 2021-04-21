CHILLICOTHE — The visiting Circleville Tigers defeated the Southeastern Panthers Tuesday evening, tallying 10 hits in a 9-2 win.
Circleville got off to a hot start in Chillicothe at VA Memorial Stadium scoring one run at the bottom of the first inning. Southeastern struggled mightily on the offensive end, not being able to put runs on the board early on.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Circleville Tigers racked up five run and seemingly pulled away from an already silent Panthers’ offense.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Southeastern collected a pair of runs in an attempt to get within reach of an already strong Tiger offense. In response, the Tigers returned the favor and more scoring three runs and pulling away from the Panthers.
At the end of seven innings, the Tigers came home with another road win against the Southeastern Panthers with the final score 9-2. The Tigers 9 runs came off of 10 hits with two team errors. Southeastern’s 2 runs were on 2 hits with three team errors.
Circleville’s No. 13 Jake Bell took the win at the mound, pitching five innings while recording 13 first pitch strikes and seven strikeouts. Splitting time with Bell, No. 22 Wyatt Allison pitched for two innings and recorded five strikeouts.
Next, the Circleville Tigers will compete against the Fairfield Union Falcons on their home turf Saturday morning.