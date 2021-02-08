CIRCLEVILLE — It was a victorious afternoon in Tiger Country on Saturday after the Tigers took on Hamilton Township for a home Mid-State League game. The Rangers were on the hot-seat early with the home team handing down a plethora of 3-point shots throughout regulation.
After the junior varsity got their win at home against Hamilton Township, it was time for the varsity team to continue to the streak of good feelings as they took to the floor in the afternoon on Saturday.
At the start, the Tigers successfully got the ball after tip-off, immediately scoring a 3-point shot in their first game possession. The Rangers made efforts to hold off the Tigers offense but would go on to score four less points that the home team in the first quarter.
By the end of the first quarter of play, the Tigers scored a total of 20 points six of which came from starting senior guard forward No. 20 Ethan Moore and another six coming from freshman guard No. 11 Briley Cramer in the form of two 3-point shots of his own.
On the opposing team, the Rangers were only able to score 16 points in the first quarter. In the next, the visiting team’s troubles would worsen as they would only go on to score two points in eight minutes.
The second quarter was a low scoring affair for both teams as the Tigers went on to add eight points to their lead. For the Tigers, No. 5 Trevor Coleman scored 3 points in the quarter off of one shot — a warm-up for what was to come in the next half.
In the second half of play, the Rangers responded quickly scoring in the paint on their first possession. However, the change of pace on offense did not seem to faze the Tiger squad too much.
Starting where he left off in the first, Coleman would grab the attention of the Rangers’ defenders as he went on to score 11 points in the third quarter — nine of which he scored off of 3-point shots.
In the third quarter, the Tigers tallied up another 16 points against Hamilton Township’s 14 points. The story would remain the same in the fourth as the Tigers sealed the deal against the visiting Rangers, beating them by a score of 57-43.
At the end of the night, Circleville’s Moore (16 points), Cramer (14 points) and Coleman (14 points) were the top scorers for the team after Saturday’s win.
Circleville 57, Hamilton Township 43
Circleville 20 8 16 13 — 57
CIRCLEVILLE
Evan Justice 1 3-4 5, Trevor Coleman 5 0-0 14, Briley Cramer 4 1-3 14, Ethan Moore 5 6-8 16, Preston Hulse 1 0-0 3, Ian Warden 2 1-2 5 TOTALS: 18 11-17 57; 3-pt field goals: 8