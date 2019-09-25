Circleville puts non-league play behind it this week as it prepares to travel to Bloom-Carroll on Friday to open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0) lone setback came 45-13 in Week 3 to perennial power Jonathan Alder, but the Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter trailing just 14-10.
Bloom-Carroll quarterback Otto Kuhns had a rare off night in the loss, throwing five interceptions, including two pick sixes in the closing minutes trying to bring his team back from behind.
Kuhns was sharp last week in a 38-7 trouncing of Hamilton Township, completing 17 of 22 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added 46 yards rushing and caught a 61-yard touchdown pass.
For the season, Kuhn has completed 52 of 84 passes for 695 yards and has also added 254 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs also feature junior running back Hobie Scarberry, who has rushed for over 300 yards, and a trio of receivers to watch out for in seniors Josh Evans and Trace Wisecarver and junior Evan Willet.
Hamilton Township was held to just 138 yards of total offense in the loss to Bloom-Carroll.
Circleville (0-4) took its first lead of the season last week on a 69-yard touchdown run by Colin Michael and later scored on a 29-yard connection between quarterback Lucky Donaldson to Keith Kelly before eventually falling 55-14 to the Valley Indians.
Bloom-Carroll won last year’s tilt 34-0 and has prevailed in the past four meetings.