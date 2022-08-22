Tigers' pounce at XC invitational

OBETZ — A dynamic duo of Circleville High School’s cross country runners competed at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational Saturday at Fortress Obetz outside Columbus.
Tigers’ Maddux Bigam and Kaylyn Milliron ran against runners from 42 schools across Ohio. Except for one big hill that was steep enough to sled on, the 3.1-mile course was flat and fast for 280 long distance runners.
Bigam finished 10th overall with a time 20:50 minutes – a personal record for this sophomore who competed at the state meet last season.
A senior, Milliron crossed the finish line at 153rd place with a time of 26:47 minutes.
Invitational is an early indicator of top talent who will be racing and pacing ahead this season.
Tigers’ Coach Jason Wells said Bigam is poised for a great season ahead.
“Her goal this year will be a little loftier, especially after all the hard work she’s put in,” he said. “She’s had a tremendous summer and is ready for a big year.”
Milliron is in her second season for the Tigers.
“She’s newer to running; last year was her first year, but she also ran a lot this summer,” Wells said.
Next stop for the Tigers is Saturday at the Wellston Invitational.
“Our other girls and a number of our guys are coming along. We’ll have a good sense of where we are Saturday at Wellston,” Wells said.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.