With nine days off since an overtime loss to Teays Valley on Jan. 15, Kenzie McConnell and her Circleville teammates were eager for tip-off on Friday night of a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
“It’s been a long nine days since we last played and we were tired of just practicing,” McConnell said. “We were eager to come out here to play tonight and we wanted to make a statement early, especially with the tournament draw coming up pretty soon.”
McConnell did just that by draining 7 of 7 shots to help power a 25-point first quarter that allowed Circleville to cruise to a 65-42 win over host Logan Elm.
“We came out pretty focused and we did a nice job of attacking the basket early. That allowed us to set the tone,” McConnell said. “We also did a nice job on defense of holding Logan Elm to one shot or forcing a turnover.”
Nine players reached the scoring column for the Tigers, who were led by McConnell with a game-high 21 points, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Shayna Hoop and Meghan Davis followed with 10 points and six rebounds apiece, and point guard Brie Kendrick had seven assists to go with her seven points.
The Tigers scored on their first six possessions and seven of their first eight to open up a 14-1 lead over the Braves midway through the first quarter. Of the seven field goals, six were on drives to the basket or came off the block.
“We passed the basketball well, especially in that first quarter, and we did a nice job of playing inside-out with getting the ball to the basket and kicking when the defense collapsed for some open looks on the perimeter,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “I’d say this is the best we’ve executed on offense so far this season.”
Logan Elm scored its only field goal of the first quarter on a short jumper by Brynn Griffith with 2:42 remaining. The Braves had more turnovers (seven) than shots (six) in the period.
“Circleville was more focused than we were and they just took it to to us, especially during the first quarter,” Logan Elm coach Tom Congrove said. “They played well on both ends of the floor, they shared the basketball and we seemed a gear slower and stood around too much.”
Circleville went on to connect on 11 of 18 (61.1 percent) shots in the first quarter, which ended with the Tigers holding a 25-4 lead.
The Tigers stretched their advantage to 41-16 at halftime and led by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter, before settling for a comfortable 23-point victory, after a late flurry by the Braves.
Abby Hatter and Karlee Thomas each had 11 points to pace the Braves.
“I felt we played well on defense tonight and that started with hounding Abby Hatter, because everything Logan Elm does runs through her,” Kalinoski said. “Peyton Perini and Tori Bircher did a nice job of sticking on her all night.”
Circleville finished the evening 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) from the field, compared to Logan Elm going 15 of 45 (33.3 percent). The Tigers owned a 39-23 rebounding advantage, with 14 offensive.
Logan Elm had 18 turnovers to Circleville’s 10.
The Braves (8-9, 3-7) are back in action this afternoon for a non-league game against visiting Waverly, while the Tigers (13-4, 8-2) continue league play on Tuesday at Liberty Union.