CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville’s strong offense hammered Westfall’s defense to secure the Tigers’ third win of the season — 34-22.
Friday, Tigers (3-0) pounced on the Mustangs (1-3) in front of a big crowd for the first home game of the season in Roundtown. Still, give the Mustangs credit for making the Tigers earn every touchdown; much respect goes to this scrappy team that played with heart no matter what the score was.
First quarter, Circleville received the first half kick. The kick went out of bounds, so Circleville started on their 35-yard line. On the first play of the game Circleville’s #7 Jude Blair ran for a first down.
A couple of plays later, the quarterback #10 Scott Moats fumbled the ball and then picked it up to run for a first down.
A few plays after that with 7:14 left in the first quarter, Circleville’s #7 Blair scored a touchdown. The extra point kick by Moats was good. The score was Circleville 7 Westfall 0.
The rest of the first quarter was evenly matched between Westfall and Circleville. But with 2:34 left in the quarter, Westfall’s #11 Conor Geer almost caught an interception.
Just under a minute into the second quarter Circleville’s #7 Blair ran in for a touchdown and the extra point was good.
Then with 9:49 left in the half, Circleville blocked Westfall’s punt. Just over a minute later, #10 Moats handed the ball off to #7 Blair who ran it in for his third touchdown of the night. The score was Circleville 21 and Westfall 0.
Westfall marched down the field after an impressive catch by #24 Jaden Towler. On the next play, the Circleville defense tackled Westfall for a loss of 2-yards on the play. However, a personal foul committed by a player on Circleville’s defense gave Westfall a first down at Circleville’s 10-yard line.
As Westfall continued to try and get a touchdown after the penalty, Circleville’s #34 Angelo Travis knocked down the quarterback’s pass. This caused Westfall to go for it on a fourth down, they succeeded in getting the first down, and the ball was on Circleville’s 2-yard line.
A few plays later, Westfall’s quarterback #4 Bryce Wickline ran a quarterback sneak in for a touchdown. The extra point was no good. Westfall had 6 points.
With a few minutes remaining in the first half, the Circleville offense marched down the field looking for a touchdown. And with 1:36 left in the half, Circleville’s #9 Omari Graham caught a pass for a touchdown. The extra point was no good.
Westfall also went looking for a score before halftime. The offense made their way down the field with a deep pass from #4 Wickline and a great catch by #34 Cade Hall. Their march down the field ended when Circleville’s #3 Joe Streitenberger intercepted Wickline’s pass.
The score going into half was Circleville 27 Westfall 6.
The third quarter opened with Westfall receiving the kickoff. On the opening drive, Circleville stopped Westfall on a fourth down.
Now on defense, Westfall’s #2 Trent Walters broke up a deep pass to force Circleville into a fourth down.
A few plays later with Westfall on offense, #9 Casey Cline caught a deep pass from the quarterback. He ran the ball all the way to Circleville’s 1-yard line. In a strong show of defense for Circleville, #3 Streitenberger had a big tackle for loss, pushing Westfall further from the goal line.
A couple plays later, with 4:59 left in the quarter, Westfall went for it on fourth down at Circleville’s 6-yard line. The quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Cline and Westfall got the 2-point conversion. The score was Circleville 27 and Westfall 14.
On the next series with Circleville on offense, Westfall had a strong show on defense when they got a fourth down stop on their own 23-yard line.
Just over 40 seconds into the fourth quarter, Circleville’s #10 Moats attempted a punt, but the ball ended up on the ground. Moats picked up the ball, scrambled away from the defense, punted the ball, and it rolled down to Westfall’s 6-yard line.
The next series saw Westfall on offense. The series saw two great throws by quarterback Wickline. The first to catch one of the great throws was #2 Walters. The second catch was made by Cline. The series ended with a third down stop by Circleville.
After Circleville made their way down the field, they scored on a quarterback keeper by #10 Moats who ran it in. The extra point was good. The score was Circleville 34 and Westfall 14.
On the next series with Westfall on offense, #24 Towler caught a deep pass by Wickline. This catch gave Westfall a first down after a 3rd and 26. The very next play was another first down catch by Towler.
Just a couple plays later, Westfall scored a touchdown. The attempt at a 2-point conversion was good.
The final was Circleville 34 and Westfall 22. Both teams played hard and tough football. They also showed respect for each other by constantly helping the other team up after plays.
