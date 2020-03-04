Little did the couple hundred fans who filed into the gymnasium at Pickerington Central on a late December afternoon know, but they were about ready to watch a preview of a Division II regional final.
Circleville (26-0) and Tri-Valley (25-3) will renew acquaintances for the first time in less than three months on Friday when the two battle for a trip to the state tournament. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. inside Zanesville High School.
The top-ranked Tigers viewed the first meeting as a gauge to how good they could be this season and were encouraged by the 50-41 win over the eighth-ranked Scotties, a Division I district semifinalist a season ago who nearly upset Westerville South.
A key to the win for the Tigers was limiting their turnovers to 14 against the full-court trapping pressure of the Scotties.
“I felt like we did a nice job of handling Tri-Valley’s pressure the first time we played them,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “They’re a team that likes to get out in transition and score and we only gave up two points in transition.”
Defending regional champion Sheridan wasn’t as fortunate in the third meeting between the Muskingum Valley League rivals on Tuesday night. The Generals led by nine points early in the fourth quarter, but the Scotties cranked up their pressure and finished the game on an 18-7 run to win the rubber match.
Of Sheridan’s 19 turnovers, 10 of those came in the second half.
Tri-Valley did one of the better jobs of limiting the production of Circleville’s post combination of 6-foot-1 Meghan Davis and six-foot Kenzie McConnell that anyone has this season. The tandem combined for just 14 points, which was nearly 12 points below their season average, although they did pull down 21 rebounds.
Senior guard Tori Bircher and junior guard Jaylah Captain stepped up in the game and combined for 29 points to lead the offense.
The Scotties are led offensively by freshman Lexi Howe, a first-team East District honoree who averaged 11.7 points, and a pair of third-team recipients in seniors Lauren King (8.9 points) and Audrey Spiker (8.3 points).
Riley Tracy, who was named special mention all-district, led the Scotties with eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, in the win over Sheridan.
In the first meeting against the Tigers, King paced the Scotties with 10 points, Howe had eight and Spiker chipped in seven.
“Tri-Valley has kids who are can knock down the three, but they prefer to drive to the basket to score,” Kalinoski said. “We’ve played mostly man this season, but we’ve mixed a combination of 3-2 and 2-3 zone during the tournament to work on it. Ideally, we want to deny them penetration to the basket like we did the first time we played them.”
The Tigers are coming off their first regional win in program history on Tuesday over Lakewood. If the Tigers can defeat the Scotties for the second time this season, they’d become the first basketball team in school history — regardless of gender — to qualify for the state tournament and just the fourth in Pickaway County history, joining the 1945 Ashville boys, 1994 Logan Elm girls and 2009 Logan Elm boys.
“We had our kids in the gym walking around before the doors opened on Tuesday to get comfortable in there and they went out into the cafeteria and saw the long line of Circleville fans waiting to get into the building. They were all pretty pumped,” Kalinoski said. “Beginning later in the regular-season, we started seeing folks at games who hadn’t been around for a little bit and I hear a lot of positive comments when I’m around town about the girls.
“I think people really like our team, because the girls truly care for each other, they play with great teamwork and they’re a hard-working group.”