WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The No. 1 team in the state in Division II, the Circleville Tigers, visited the county seat of Fayette County on Wednesday for a non-league game.
It soon became apparent just how strong a team Circleville has this year as they jumped out to a 17-2 lead en route to a 65-31 victory.
“Tonight we wanted to get off to a quick start, which we did,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “We did a nice job of moving the basketball, getting a lot of girls involved in our scoring early on. That was a key to our start, our ball-movement.”
Circleville (18-0) had three players in double figures, two with nine points and two with six points each.
Junior Kenzie McConnell led with 12 points, senior Tori Bircher scored 11 and senior Brie Kendrick had 10 points.
The game’s leading scorer was Washington Court House sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith with 13.
Freshman Megan Sever scored eight and senior Halli Wall added seven. Shawna Conger, the Blue Lions’ top scorer, was held scoreless by the Tigers.
“(Shawna) Conger is a very outstanding player and I thought we did a nice job on her,” Kalinoski said. “They’re a very young team. (WCH coach Samantha Leach) plays a lot of young girls and they play hard.”
Circleville scored the first 15 points of the game.
Tyree-Smith scored for Washington Court House with 56 seconds to play in the first period.
It was 17-2 after one quarter, with five Tigers contributing to scoring for the visitors. McConnell led the way with six points and Jaylah Captain added four.
Circleville started the second quarter with a 14-0 run to go in front, 31-2 with 3:23 to play in the first half.
The Tigers held a 37-7 halftime lead, with six players scoring in the second quarter. Bircher led the way with six points, and Meghan Davis and McConnell added four apiece.
“After we got off to a good start, we felt pretty comfortable,” Kalinoski said. “We were able to play a lot of girls off the bench. A lot of girls contributed for us tonight.”
Circleville won the third quarter, 18-11 to take a 55-18 lead into the final period.
The Tigers shot the ball very well, hitting 23 of 40 field goal attempts for 58 percent.
At the line, Circleville made an equally impressive 15 of 16 attempts for 94 percent.
Washington Court House (7-10) went 11 of 41 from the field for 27 percent. Most of that could be attributed to Circleville’s defense.
“We didn’t respond from the beginning,” Leach said. “They played us straight up man-to-man. They are a very disciplined team. I felt like our girls were pretty hesitant from the get-go. We didn’t really have any flow to our offense. We weren’t moving the ball, we weren’t getting ball reversals.
“Circleville is a great team,” Leach said. “There’s a reason they’re blowing out almost every team that they play. They create a mismatch because they have two bigs (6-1 senior Meghan Davis and 6-0 junior Kenzie McConnell), they have some great shooters and they’re strong all the way around.”
The Tigers resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Friday when they host Bloom-Carroll.