Flipping the calendar to a new year is symbolic of a fresh start.
And Circleville coach Cody Carpenter hopes the fresh look the Tigers showed on Friday in a 59-53 non-league win over visiting McClain is an indication of better days ahead.
“I got on our kids after last Saturday’s (50-48) loss to Westfall, because I felt we didn’t play very well in crunch time and we didn’t battle as a basketball team,” he said. “We were in the same situation against McClain, and I told the kids that we needed one stop and one rebound to get it done.
“We weren’t perfect, but I felt our kids rose to the occasion when we had gut check moments, they competed and they really battled together as a team. I’m proud of our kids and I hope this is a moment where we can grow from.”
Circleville had perhaps its most balanced performance on offense this season with four players reaching double figures. Craig Fleck led the way with 18 points and also had seven rebounds, Logan Crabtree accounted for 12 points coming off the bench, and Riley Gibson and Evan Justice scored 11 points apiece.
“That’s what we want from our kids, because it’s a lot harder to defend four kids who scored like that instead of focusing on one kid who scores 25 points and the next highest scorer only has eight,” Carpenter said. “Craig and Logan both played with confidence, they made key shots and free throws and that was a key to the win.”
While Carpenter was pleased with the balance the Tigers showed, he felt the player of the game was a senior point guard who accounted for three points.
With Circleville nursing a 55-53 lead, Brandon Parr came away with a steal after an inbound pass and was fouled with 15.2 seconds remaining. He drained both free throws to make it a two-possession game.
“Brandon is our motor and when he’s going then we’re going as a basketball team,” Carpenter said. “He was in perfect position to make that play and came up from below the McClain kid to come away with a clean swipe. Then he steps to the line and makes two huge free throws.”
McClain (3-7) then missed its next look at the basket, with Crabtree pulling down the key defensive rebound in the closing seconds. The senior drained both free throws to send Circleville to its second win of the season.
Parr, who finished with five assists and seven rebounds, was also instrumental in holding sophomore guard Bryson Bagley to just five points in the second half — all in the third quarter — after he torched Circleville for 16 in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and we decided to stick Brandon on Bagley even though Bagley had a five-inch height advantage,” Carpenter said. “Again, with Brandon’s motor we felt like he could keep up and really make Bagley work and that’s what Brandon did.”
McClain actually made four more field goals than Circleville, draining 23 of 48 (47.9 percent) attempts compared to 19 of 48 (39.6 percent). Circleville countered that by hitting 12 of 17 (70.6 percent) free throws, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter, while McClain didn’t attempt a free throw in the entire game between the pair of former South Central Ohio League rivals. McClain also finished with 20 turnovers to 11 for Circleville.
“It was nice to see our kids get to the basket, draw some fouls and knock down key free throws there in the fourth quarter,” Carpenter said.
Preston Saunders had nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter for McClain.
Circleville (2-6) continues non-league play this evening at Athens.