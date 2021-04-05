CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Tigers took on the Washington Blue Lions in a non-league contest which took place at the VA Center in Chillicothe this past Saturday. The Tigers took home the win after falling to the Blue Lions early on with the final score 11-4.
At the beginning of the contest Saturday evening, both teams went scoreless in the first and second innings. Leaping ahead and breaking the scoreless drought was Washington High School as the Blue Lions scored a pair of runs in the third inning.
Unfazed by the lead created, the Circleville Tigers scored a pair of runs of their own — bringing the game score back to essentially zeros across the board. Washington did not score at the bottom of the third.
Things would start to go the Tigers’ way even more at the top of the third with the team recording an additional three runs.
After a Blue Lions score at the bottom of the sixth inning, Circleville began to unload all its arsenal — generating six more runs. With one last score at the bottom of the seventh, Circleville took home the win with the final score 11-4.
Circleville would score 11 runs on 10 hits with no team errors committed compared to Washington’s four runs on nine hits and three team errors.