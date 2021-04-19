CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Tigers outlasted the Zane Trace Pioneers in a non-league Saturday morning game with the final score 15-4.
Playing on the road, the Tigers scored one run at the top of the first inning as the team started to find a rhythm at the home plate. Switching sides, the Pioneers quickly responded with three runs of their own being tallied.
The diamond Tigers did not falter after losing their early lead — scoring a total of five runs at the top of the second inning. Scoring one more at the bottom of the third, the Pioneers did not score for the rest of the game.
For the Tigers, the visiting team recorded two more runs at the top of the fourth and another seven at the top of the fifth, winning their non-league game by run rule.
After five innings played, the Tigers took home the road win with the final score 15-4. The Tigers recorded 13 hits while committing two team errors compared to Zane Traces’ six hits and one team error.
Winning on the mound for the Tigers and pitching the whole way through, No. 19 Nick Burns threw 15 first pitch strikes and seven strikeouts on the day.