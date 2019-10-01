A rare perfect hitting second set on Tuesday helped Circleville to a 25-13, 25-11 and 25-23 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Bloom-Carroll.
After having 10 kills with just a pair of errors in the first set, the Tigers had 15 kills and no errors in the second.
Kenzie McConnell put down 20 kills to to with five solo blocks and nine digs; Mariah Kemp had eight kills and 10 digs; Alli Nungester contributed three kills, three solo blocks and 13 digs; Aubrey Smith served three aces; Jayla Parsons dished out 30 assists and also had eight digs and Cara Cooper chipped in eight digs.
The Tigers (15-4, 8-3) continue league play on Thursday at Liberty Union.
Westfall 3,
Piketon 0
Westfall swept host Piketon 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17 on Tuesday in a Scioto Valley Conference match.
The win, combined with Unioto (12-6, 7-4) outlasting (12-7, 8-3) Adena in five sets, now gives the Mustangs (15-2, 10-1) a two-match lead in the conference. The Mustangs can clinch at least a share of the conference title on Thursday if they can defeat visiting Huntington (13-5, 7-4).
Kristin Phillips put away 18 kills and also had six digs and a pair of aces; Josie Williams dished out 16 assists and also had eight kills, 13 digs and two aces; Claire Latham handed out 10 assists and also had five kills, four digs and a pair of aces; Marissa Mullins accounted for seven kills and five digs; Kayla Fleischmann and Lauren Daniels each gathered nine digs, Grace Wolfe had seven digs and Hailey Young added five.
Fairfield Union 3,
Logan Elm 0
Fairfield Union defeated host Logan Elm 25-11, 25-16 and 25-16 on Tuesday in a MSL-Buckeye match.
McKinley Krogh had four kills; Arowynn Savage contributed three kills and eight digs; Alex Heeter served three aces and had six digs; Carly King handed out six assists; Kaiya Elsea gathered 12 digs and Maraya Neff added six digs.
The Braves (2-17, 1-10) continue league play on Thursday at Amanda-Clearcreek.