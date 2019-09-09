A shutout turned in by the Circleville defense and keeper Sabrena Funk helped propel the Tigers to a 1-0 Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Saturday over visiting Teays Valley.
“This might be the most heart I have ever seen any team play with as long as I have been around soccer,” Circleville coach Joe Stitt praised. “I can’t recall another season of my career where a team has gone through so much in 48 hours.
“We were down four players, three who are starters including our goalkeeper, and had no true backup keeper. Sabrena got the job on Thursday. We lost another player to injury 10 minutes into the game. Our back four defensive players (Mo Sark, Maddy Kluczynski, Meg Warner and Liv Wastier) absolutely played their hearts out, and it very well may have been each of their best games of their lives. Not a single player on our roster gave a drop less than 100 percent.”
Nilyn Cockerham scored the lone goal of the match midway through the first half, off an assist by Alaina Francis.
Funk made 10 saves for the Tigers (2-4-1, 1-1-1), who continue league play on Wednesday at Logan Elm. The Vikings (1-4, 0-2) also return to the pitch on Wednesday for league action, hosting Amanda-Clearcreek.
Unioto 3,
Westfall 1
Unioto scored the final two goals of a Scioto Valley Conference match on Monday on its way to a 3-1 victory over host Westfall.
Mahaley Farmer leveled the score early in the second half, but the Mustangs were bit by an own goal followed later by a goal from Ashtyn Miller with 12 minutes remaining to give the Shermans breathing room.
The Mustangs (6-2, 2-1) travel to Sheridan on Saturday for a non-conference game.
Fisher Catholic 6,
Logan Elm 1
Abby Hardin scored a goal off an assist from Brooklyn Bryant in a 6-1 MSL-Buckeye loss on Saturday to host Fisher Catholic.
Olivia Adams made 18 saves for the Braves, who continue league play on Wednesday when they host Circleville.