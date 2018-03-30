CHILLICOTHE — After missing chances to expand its lead on Friday, Circleville gave up a four-run fifth to Athens and went on to lose 4-3 in the First Pitch Classic.
Circleville left six runners on base and only scored one run off of a trio of triples.
“We need to continue to work on situational hitting along with coming up with timely hits,” Circleville coach Brian Bigam said. “We’ve outhit each of our first two opponents, but we’re 0-2 because Canal Winchester and Athens put together more timely hits and executed better than we did.”
The Tigers were able to get off to a strong start against the Bulldogs by scoring twice in their first at-bat.
Jake Mancini singled to center and scored on a triple to left off the bat of Brad Henry. Following a short fly out to center field, Andrew Barnhart singled to center to drive in Henry.
“We came out and we put together hits and put pressure on Athens from the get go,” Bigam said. “That’s what we want to do.”
The Tigers missed an opportunity to expand their lead in the third when Garret Gray tripled to right field with two outs, but was left on third base.
Circleville expanded its lead to 3-0 in the fourth, but again missed a chance to do further damage.
Jon Burns led off the inning with a single to right and scored on a triple to left by Seth Risner. The next three Circleville batters were retired on a pop-up, strikeout and fly off to leave Risner at third base.
“When you have a runner on third with no outs, you have to score him,” Bigam said. “We went from having an opportunity to put a big crooked number on the scoreboard to Athens feeling pretty good about itself for holding us to a run.”
Gray had wiggled out of two bases loaded jams in the first three innings — caused by three hit batters, a walk, an error and a hit — but Athens (1-2) finally reached the scoreboard in the fourth by assembling five of is seven hits on the chilly Good Friday evening.
Nick Barga singled in pinch-runner Peyton Gail for the first Athens run of the night.
The Tigers were able to record the second out of the inning when Drew Zorn hit a ground ball to third baseman Garrott Kennedy, who threw to catcher Chris Cline to retire McCune.
But back-to-back singles from Nate Trainer and Rece Lonas scored Barga, Zorn and Trainer to put the Bulldogs ahead 4-3.
The Tigers’ best chance to tie the game came in the sixth when Risner and Kennedy worked walks. Cline then hit a two-out liner right at right fielder McCune to end the threat.
Mancini and Henry each went 2-for-4 to lead the Tigers.
Gray allowed six hits and four earned runs over four innings to take the loss. He walked two, hit three and struck out six. Burns worked two innings of scoreless relief, issuing a hit and striking out three.
Preston Hayes picked up the win for the Bulldogs, allowing three earned runs in four innings.
The Tigers return to VA Memorial Stadium this evening for a doubleheader with Chillicothe.