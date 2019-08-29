It may only be late August, but the Circleville boys soccer team was in a festive mood on Thursday and shared the wealth.
Nine different players reached the scoring column for the Tigers as they defeated host Westfall 9-0 in a non-league match.
Connor Jones and Skylar Mitchell each had a goal and an assist for the Tigers, with the other scoring tallies coming courtesy of Max Brooks, Clayton Spencer, Max Lattimer, Noah Quincel, Zach Buitendrop, Carlos Ortuno and Adam Cunningham.
Wil Bullock collected a pair of assists, while Jacob Scott, Nick Rothe and Edwin Zheng had an assist apiece.
The Tigers led 5-0 at halftime.
Circleville (3-1) resumes Mid-State League Buckeye Division action when it travels on Wednesday to Fairfield Union.