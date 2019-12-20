It’s better to give than receive.
Circleville was in a festive mood on Friday and had an assist on 18 of its 22 field goals en route to a 54-32 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Logan Elm.
Kenzie McConnell poured in a game-high 19 points to go with five rebounds and three assists for the Tigers. Meghan Davis contributed a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, and also dished out five assists and Tori Bircher added 12 points. Brie Kendrick set the tone for a giving evening with six assists.
“We did a great job of moving the basketball, especially against Logan Elm’s zone defense,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “We knew we’re probably going to face more zone in the second half of the season and if we can move the ball like we did tonight and create good shots then we’ll still be pretty successful on offense.”
Circleville entered the second half with a 24-14 lead and scored the first 12 points of the period, powered by McConnell contributing six points and Davis adding four. The Tigers scored on six straight possessions during the decisive run to take a 36-14 lead.
“We talked during halftime of trying to get the game more uptempo and we made an adjustment to get Brie Kendrick up the floor a little more to help get us going,” Kalinoski said.
Ashton Fox snapped the CHS run by making one of two free throws, but the Braves were held to just 2 of 8 (25 percent) shooting in the period with four turnovers.
The Tigers shot 7 of 13 (53.8 percent) during the period and out rebounded the Braves 8-2.
Circleville put together its other run to open the game, scoring 14 of the evening’s first 16 points, led by Bircher canning a pair of three-pointers and McConnell adding two field goals.
“We really moved the basketball well to start the game and Tori hit a couple of early threes to get us going,” Kalinoski said. “Once Logan Elm switched from zone to man, they were still packing it in, but we did a fairly decent job of going inside and then out.”
Logan Elm ended the quarter on a mini 7-2 run, powered by a pair of field goals from Brynn Griffith and a triple off the shooting hand of Abby Hatter, to trail 16-9.
“I felt like we did some good things on both ends of the floor during parts of the game and I told the girls that afterward,” Logan Elm coach John Denen said. “We did a nice job of creating shots, at times, and we also had stretches where we were pretty decent defensively against a pretty good basketball team.
“We had a couple of stretches where we got away from that and Circleville really took advantage of it and had a couple of really nice runs.”
After the two Pickaway County rivals opened the evening by combining for 25 points in the first quarter, they scored just 13 in the second as the Tigers added three points to their lead going into the break.
Circleville finished the evening 22 of 42 (52.4 percent) from the field, compared to Logan Elm going 13 of 46 (28.2 percent).
Riley Schultz led the Braves with 10 points and Griffith chipped in six.
Hatter entered the game averaging 14.4 points for the Braves, but Jaylah Captain and Peyton Perini combined to hold the talented LE senior guard to just four points.
“That’s been our focus over the last four years when we’ve played Logan Elm, because we know we have to try and take away Abby. She’s a good player and if we stop or contain her then we feel like we can be successful,” Kalinoski said. “Both Jaylah and Peyton did a really good job on her and worked hard on defense.”
The Tigers (9-0, 6-0) travel to Rio Grande this evening to Division III district power Fairland in a non-league game. The Braves (5-5, 2-4) are off until a week from today when they travel to unbeaten Unioto for a non-league tilt.