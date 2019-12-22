Circleville dominated the final three quarters of a non-league game on Saturday on its way to a 52-27 win over Fairland at Rio Grande.
The Tigers actually trailed 11-9 entering the second quarter, but started to turn the tables with a 14-3 quarter, led by Kenzie McConnell dropping in eight points, to take a 23-14 lead into the break.
Fairland was held to just a three-pointer by Jenna Stone in the period.
Circleville continued on the offensive with a 16-6 third quarter, sparked by McConnell scoring five points, and Tori Bircher, Meghan Davis and Brie Kendrick adding three apiece.
McConnell led the Tigers with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Davis followed with 13 points, Kendrick added nine and Jaylah Captain contributed seven.
Peyton Perini helped to lead the defensive effort with four steals.
Stone had nine points to pace the Dragons (6-4).
The Tigers (10-0) face their biggest test of the season on Friday against Tri-Valley (9-0), one of the top teams in the East District, at Pickerington Central's Roundball Classic. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
Teays Valley 53,
Upper Arlington 37
Teays Valley closed a non-league game on an 18-7 run on Saturday to post its biggest win of the season, 53-37, over visiting Upper Arlington.
The Vikings entered the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead. Megan Bush helped to power the charge in the final period with a trio of three-pointers.
"Megan kinda took over there in the fourth and hit some big shots," Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said.
Ashley Deweese hit a three-pointer to beat the first quarter buzzer and that gave the Vikings momentum for a 15-6 second quarter to take a 29-23 lead into halftime.
"Ashley's shot gave us some energy going into the second and we did a nice job of distributing the basketball there and getting our different girls involved," Younkin said. "I was also pleased with how we executed defensively, which is something we've been striving for. The girls did a nice job of taking Upper Arlington's dribble drive away."
Deweese poured in a game-high 21 points and Bush added 18 for the Vikings.
Adrienne Wachtman had 11 to pace the Golden Bears (4-4).
The Vikings (3-6) host Lancaster on Friday in the final game of the day at the Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic.
Westfall 39,
Madison-Plains 36
Gabbe Patete forced overtime with a three-pointer on Saturday, and Westfall went on to post a 39-36 non-conference win over host Madison-Plains.
Marcy Dudgeon paced the Mustangs with 16 points, Patete had 12 and Mahaley Farmer added 10.
The Mustangs (4-5) are off until Jan. 2 when they travel to Circleville for another non-conference game.
New Hope 49,
Genoa Christian 32
Eight players reached the scoring column for New Hope on Saturday in a 49-32 win over Genoa Christian.
The Statesmen took charge with a 17-8 first quarter, led by Maren McCallister and Jenna Tripp each scoring six points.
New Hope took a 25-18 lead into halftime and then went onto outscore Genoa Christian 24-14 in the second half, with Eden Leist scoring all seven of her points, McCallister tossing in six and Tripp adding five.
McCallister paced the Statesmen with 14 points and Tripp finished with 11.