CIRCLEVILLE — On a chilly and windy Wednesday, the Circleville Tigers met the Westfall Mustangs on the softball field. The Tigers took the 5-4 victory over the Mustangs after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. This win also earned Circleville’s softball Coach Dave Truex his 400th career win, all have been with the Tigers.


