CIRCLEVILLE — On a chilly and windy Wednesday, the Circleville Tigers met the Westfall Mustangs on the softball field. The Tigers took the 5-4 victory over the Mustangs after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. This win also earned Circleville’s softball Coach Dave Truex his 400th career win, all have been with the Tigers.
In the first inning the Mustangs scored on two runs. Delana Landefeld ran from third base to home plate to score the first point of the night after a hit by Makayla Cook. The very next batter for Westfall was Gabby Henry who doubled, giving Ava Heath the second score of the inning for the Mustangs.
Circleville responded in the bottom of the first inning when Cara Cooper hit a single that got Chandler Hayes to home plate. At the end of the first, Westfall led Circleville 2-1.
Westfall didn’t waste any time before they went up 3-1 in the second inning. Heath hit a single which gave Grace Long the opportunity to score. With Circleville at bat, they got three outs back-to-back, keeping the score 3-1 at the end of the second.
Circleville tied the game in the bottom of the third when Hayes and Cooper scored on an error by Westfall. The score stayed the same until the top of the fifth inning when Westfall’s Olivia Dumm scored on Cook’s double. The Lady Mustangs now held the lead 4-3.
The Lady Tigers scored late in the bottom of the fifth inning to clinch the win over the Mustangs. After Cooper singled, Hope Seiler ran across home plate to tie the game at four apiece. Freshman Claire Davis sealed the win for the Tigers scoring the fifth and final run of the night.
Westfall’s softball Coach Lance Heath said it was a good game from start to finish and a lot of good softball was played.
“We just came up short in the end,” Heath said. “We are starting to get our hitting timed up. We will continue working hard and getting better.”
Heath highlighted the play of their pitcher Dumm. He said she threw the ball well and had five strikeouts and only one walk.
“Dumm has been a very strong hitter for us the last couple years,” Heath said. “She’s a well-rounded softball player and a very pleasant person. She’s working hard every day to be a better version of herself.”
Heath also wanted to congratulate Truex on getting his 400th career win.
After getting his 400th win, Truex discussed the game plan the Tigers had going into the game against Westfall.
“To respond. Simple as that,” he said. “We stressed to our kids the need to come out and take care of the little things and compete for all 21 outs.”
Truex agreed with Heath when he said it was a great softball game where both teams played a fairly clean game. In terms of how the Tigers executed the game plan, he said all three phases of the game did their job.
“We will keep on working on fine tuning our game. No one wants to peak five games into the season,” Truex said.
The coach also highlighted the play by their pitcher Gabby McConnell, who had a few innings where she struck out three batters in a row.
“Gabby is a laid-back individual who did a great job of working through a tough start and getting better each inning. To go 1,2,3 in the 7th with Westfall's talented top up shows her confidence is growing.”
Truex addressed earning his 400th career win, he said he has been coaching for a long time and has been lucky to have great support to be able to coach this long. The support he has gotten over the years has been from his players, parents, and his family.
“I'd like to think we have all had a lot of fun throughout it all,” Truex said. “I enjoy competing and finding a way to get the most out of kids and that's what keeps me coming back.”
The Tigers are preparing to face Bloom-Carroll in a Mid-State League showdown on Friday night, weather permitting. Truex said the team will keep their heads down and keep working to better their craft.
Stats for Westfall:
Delana Landefeld: 1 run, 1 hit
Ava Heath: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Olivia Dumm: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI (at bat)
Makayla Cook: 1 hit, 2 RBI
Grace Long: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Stats for Circleville:
Chandler Hayes: 2 runs, 1 hit
Claire Davis: 1 run
Cara Cooper: 1 run, 3 hits, 2 RBI
Hope Seiler: 1 run