THORNVILLE — With lightning delays and exciting changes of plans, Circleville, A-C and Logan Elm runners competed in the Sheridan Backwoods 2-Miler on Oct. 6, while running in the dark.
In the first few races of the high school girls open, Circleville took fifth as a team with a score of 132. Logan Elm did not have a team score.
Out of 132 runners, Circleville’s top runner was Lily Winter in spot six with a finishing time of 12 minutes and 29 seconds.
Logan Elm’s Ella Boreland also placed top 10 with a time of 12 minutes and 46 seconds for ninth place.
For the Lady Tigers, Ellie Patrick also had a good day to take 12th place with a time of 13:04, but her teammates were following later in spot 42 with Kaylyn Milliron finishing in 14 minutes and 32 seconds.
The Lady Tigers had Meg Warner place 46th with a time of 14:37 and Audrey Fausnaugh place 49th with a time of 14:39.
Circleville’s Alexia Teets settled in spot 66 with a time of 15:04, followed by Addison Lowe (15:35) in 84th and Presley Coyan (15:40) in 85th.
Logan Elm’s Clara Wilson crossed the finish line in spot 91 in 16 minutes and five seconds, followed by teammate Abigail Fast in spot 93 with a time of 16:14.
Logan Elm finished their runner with Paige Smith in spot 129 with a time of 21:47.
In the next race of the evening, Circleville’s boys took fifth as a team in the high school boys open with their score of 130.
Logan Elm did not compete in the race.
Zach Buitendorp placed highest on his team with an 18th-place finish in 11 minutes and 33 seconds.
Ryan Roy placed 28th with a time of 11:45, followed by Slater Search (11:47) in 29th and Rylan Byers (11:48) in 30th.
Brandon Patrick placed 42nd in 12 minutes and two seconds, and Tim Wilson finished 27th in 12 minutes and 26 seconds.
Ayush Patel took spot 50 with a time of 12:35.
Trey Bigam (13:59) took 81st and Chip Stanley (14:20) took 87th to finish the race for the Tigers.
The excitement of the night came with high school boys and high school girls racing under the lights.
Circleville’s Lady Tigers did not compete, but Logan Elm had three of their girls race, and A-C had one.
Out of 136 runners, Logan Elm’s Tayla Tootle placed 49th with a time of 14 minutes and seven seconds, followed by Camryn Ross in 51st with a time of 14 minutes and 12 seconds.
Kaleigh Spires finished Logan Elm’s appearance in spot 49 with a time of 14:20.
The lone Lady Ace was Abby Rhymer in spot 120 with a time of 17:56.
In the nightcap of the boys’ race, Circleville’s runners were done for the day, but the Braves and Aces each had four of their boys run.
Drew Tomlinson took spot 25 with a finishing time of 10 minutes and 50 seconds, followed by Keegan Kidd in spot 83 with a time of 12:36.
Between those two, A-C had Travis Spence in spot 60 with a finishing time of 12:06, followed by his teammate, Cole Reynolds, in spot 63 with a time of 12:10.
Jude Schaal placed in spot 100 with a time of 13:23, followed by Owen Groff in spot 120 with a time of 14:36.
For A-C, Caden Hill took spot 106 with a time of 13:41 and Peyton Hill claimed 122nd with a time of 14:56 to finish the day for Pickaway County runners.