CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Tigers took on the Miami Trace Panthers Wednesday evening but would head home with a loss with a final score of 10-8 after seven innings played.
The visiting Circleville Tigers would jump out to an early lead scoring one run see one run in the top of the first inning. The Miami Trace Panthers would then take the lead in the bottom half of the inning, scoring a total of three runs before recording their final out of the inning.
However, the Tigers would take the lead back scoring an five runs in the second inning and would hold on to their lead heading into the third after shutting out the Panthers in the bottom half of the inning.
Now with a comfortable three run lead, the Tigers would see a scoring drought failing to score for the next three innings. The Panthers would then collect two runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning. Heading into the sixth having picked up those extra runs the Panthers now led the Tigers nine to six.
Both teams would record a run in the sixth inning and the Tigers would close the gap picking up one additional run in the seventh before the final out was recorded.
The Panthers scored 10 runs on 10 hits and the Tigers scored eight runs on seven hits.
Miami Trace committed one error compared to Circleville’s four errors.