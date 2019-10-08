Circleville completed a season series sweep of host Logan Elm on Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-8 and 25-9 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
The Tigers were proficient with their hitting in the entire match, tallying 13 kills against just one error in the first set, followed by a combined 23 kills and four errors in the final two sets.
Kenzie McConnell put away 12 kills and also had four solo blocks and eight digs for the Tigers; Alli Nungester accounted for 11 kills, a pair of solo blocks and 14 digs; Mariah Kemp had eight kills and eight digs; Aubrey Smith tallied four kills and six digs; Jayla Parsons handed out 30 assists and Cara Cooper served five aces and had five digs.
Both teams wrap-up league play for the season on Thursday, with the Tigers (16-5, 9-4) hosting Amanda-Clearcreek and the Braves (2-19, 1-12) travel to Liberty Union.
Adena 3,
Westfall 0
Westfall couldn’t get over the hump on Tuesday in a 22-25, 14-25 and 23-25 Scioto Valley Conference loss to host Adena.
Kristin Phillps put down 16 kills and had seven digs; Josie Williams dished out 17 assists to go with 10 kills and 19 digs; Claire Latham also handed out 17 assists and added 18 digs; Marissa Mullins had eight kills; Lauren Daniels gathered 16 digs, Kayla Fleischmann had 11 and Hailey Young added nine.
The Mustangs (17-3, 11-2) host Zane Trace (13-8, 7-6) on Thursday, where they’ll look to try and wrap-up the outright conference title.