Circleville was crisp putting away kills in the final two sets on Tuesday to earn a 25-20, 25-21 and 25-16 win over visiting Fairfield Union.
The Tigers put away a combined 26 kills in the second and third sets with just five errors.
Kenzie McConnell led the way with 18 kills, three solo blocks and eight digs; Alli Nungester served six aces to go with six kills and 17 digs; Mariah Kemp had six kills and 15 digs; Jayla Parsons dished out 25 assists; Cara Cooper served three aces and had 15 digs and Aubrey Smith had 11 digs.
The Tigers (13-4, 6-3) continue league play on Thursday at Teays Valley.
Westfall 3,
Paint Valley 0
Westfall claimed a 25-22, 25-15 and 25-20 win over visiting Paint Valley on Tuesday in a Scioto Valley Conference match.
Kristin Phillips contributed 12 kills, three aces and eight digs; Josie Williams handed out 15 assists to go with five kills and 11 digs; Marissa Mullins had six kills and six digs; Claire Latham dished out 15 assists, had four kills and added 10 digs; Hailey Young accounted for four kills and 15 digs, and Grace Wolfe and Kayla Fleischmann had eight digs apiece.
The Mustangs (14-1, 9-0) travel to Unioto on Thursday for a key conference match.