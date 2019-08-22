A late dose of junior middle hitter Kenzie McConnell allowed Circleville to capture an exciting first set on Thursday on its way to a 28-26, 25-18 and 25-19 win over visiting Westfall in a non-league game.
The Pickaway County rivals each enjoyed a five-point lead during the opening set — Circleville at 8-3 and Westfall at 21-16 — that eventually tightened and was deadlocked at 24-24. Each side successfully fought off a set point, with the Tigers spoiling the Mustangs’ set point on a kill from McConnell.
After a kill from Aubrey Smith gave the Tigers their second set point, McConnell put away another kill to give Circleville an early lead in the match.
“Our girls played with a lot of excitement and energy, especially when the first set got into crunch time. They didn’t want to lose the first set of the season, on our home court,” Circleville first-year coach Danielle Perkins said. “I felt we were a little too comfortable for part of the first set against Westfall, but once we saw Westfall has a good team then we stepped up our play and made some big plays at the end of the set.”
Except for an early 2-1 advantage for Westfall, Circleville led almost all of the second set and eventually built an 18-12 advantage. Westfall tried to battle back, cutting its deficit to 21-18, but the Tigers scored the final four points of the set.
“I felt our energy was good in the first set and we had some spurts in the second and third sets, but losing the first set took a little out of us that we never really got back,” Westfall coach Jessica Sullivan said. “We knew Circleville has a good team and they were pretty good at the net.
“We need to work on maintaining that energy level we played with in the first set, even if we lose a tough set like that.”
The Tigers took the lead for good in the third set at 9-8, following a kill from Alli Nungester. The Circleville senior eventually converted match point on a kill to put the Tigers into the winning column in their first match of the season.
While McConnell, a six-foot middle hitter, was a force at the night with 11 kills and four solo blocks, the Tigers also received solid production from Smith (10 kills, solo block), Nungester (nine kills) and Mariah Kemp (six kills). Jayla Parsons handed out 33 assists to the offense.
“Alli has set, been an outside hitter, been on the right set and also played back row. She’s done just about everything for us over her career,” Perkins said. “She’s earned a six-rotation spot this season and she had a really nice night, including at the net.
“Kenzie is Kenzie and she changes the game, both offensively and defensively at the net, but to get the contributions we had tonight from Alli, Aubrey, Mariah and our other girls was nice to see. Our serve-receive was a little shaky at times, but I felt Jayla Parsons did a nice job of getting most of those balls set for our hitters.”
The Tigers also served 11 aces on the night, with Smith leading the way with five and Nungester adding three.
Nungester led the Tigers with 23 digs, Kemp had 19, Parsons 10 and Cara Cooper chipped in eight.
Kristin Phillips paced the Mustangs with 12 kills, a solo block and six digs. Claire Latham dished out 12 assists to go with seven digs and Josie Williams added 10 assists. Marissa Mullins followed Phillips with six kills and Hailey Young added four.
The Mustangs (1-1) travel to the South Webster Invitational on Saturday, opening up play in the event against Portsmouth Notre Dame. The Tigers (1-0) host two-time defending Mid-State League Buckeye Division champion Hamilton Township on Tuesday to open league play.