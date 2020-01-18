ASHVILLE — With advantages in height and experience on Saturday, Circleville took charge early in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game to defeat host Teays Valley 52-33.
The top-ranked Tigers owned a commanding 34-16 advantage on the glass and used their inside-out approach on offense to build a 21-point lead during the second quarter.
"We know Teays Valley can score points in a hurry with its ability to hit the three, so we felt like it was important to get out to an early lead," Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. "Our girls did a nice job at getting stops on defense and limiting them to one shot, then we ran our offense pretty efficiency and got good looks around the basket and also from three."
Circleville used a 13-0 run during the end of the first quarter and opening minutes of the second quarter to take a 21-8 lead. Tori Bircher nailed a pair of three-pointers during the run and Sidney Gray contributed five points.
"Sidney stepped up there and hit a couple of shots and that really got us going during that run," Kalinoski said.
The Tigers stretched their lead to 31-10 late in the second quarter on a layup by Bircher.
Teays Valley started to gain its bearings and scored 15 of the next 18 points of the game. The Vikings chipped five points off their deficit going into halftime and then used a pair of three-pointers by Jenna Horsley and back-to-back baskets from Ashley Deweese and Aly Williard to cut the CHS lead to 34-25 midway through the third quarter.
"We struggled executing on offense during the first half and that's something we talked about at halftime," Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. "We made a few adjustments and we were able to get some deflections and a few turnovers to help get us going in the third quarter. Jenna Horsley hit some big baskets and then Aly Williard really gave us some solid minutes on both ends of the floor.
"Circleville is a very solid team, both inside and out, that they eventually adjusted. They're a tough matchup."
The Tigers responded with a pair of baskets from McConnell and a 17-foot jumper courtesy of Morgan Blakeman to stem the tide and take a 40-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
After yielding Deweese 18 points in the first meeting between the Pickaway County rivals, the Tigers held the talented sophomore point guard to six points.
"Peyton Perini stepped up and did a nice job of face-guarding Ashley and defending her pretty well," Kalinoski said. "Ashley's a solid player who helps make their offense go. We didn't want to help off on her due to their ability to hit the three, so we stayed close to their other kids so they couldn't get open looks like they did early when we played them the first time."
Horsley paced the Vikings with 12 points and four rebounds and Williard followed with eight points.
McConnell posted a stellar state line of 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Bircher followed with 13 points and Gray added eight.
The Tigers shot 20 of 42 (47.6 percent) from the field, compared to the Vikings (26.7 percent) going 12 of 45. Circleville finished with 16 turnovers to nine for Teays Valley.
"We got a little sloppy there, especially in the third quarter, and that's way too many turnovers," Kalinoski said. "We ideally want to be in the single-digits."
Circleville (17-0, 10-0) travels to Washington Court House on Wednesday for a non-league game, while Teays Valley (4-13, 1-9) continues league play on Friday when it hosts Amanda-Clearcreek.