BALTIMORE — On a Friday night packed with basketball, the Tigers of Circleville High School went on to challenge the Liberty Union Lions on their home court. The Tigers would go on to lose the game with the total score being 79-47 at the end of the night.
In the first half of play, the visiting Tigers would stay behind the Lions just a few steps, but never seemed to get ahead of the game. In just the first quarter, the Lions scored a total of 18 points compared to the Tigers’ 15 points.
In the second quarter, the Liberty Union Lions stayed in the driver’s seat scoring an additional 15 points. The Tigers scored a combined 13 points in the second quarter with most of the team’s points coming from No. 20 Ethan Moore (8) in the first half of play.
While it seemed as though the Tigers were able to keep up with the Lions, the second half was a bit of a different story. For the Tigers, the squad was able to muster a total of 19 combined points in the second half.
However, for the Lions, the pride also added to their lead combining for a total of 46 points in the second half.
In the end, the Tigers lost to the Lions with the ending score of 79-47. The Tigers fall to 2-11 on the season and 1-6 in league play.
In their next test, the Tigers will take on the Westfall Mustangs in an away bout set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Circleville 47, Liberty Union 79
Circleville 15 13 8 11 — 47
E. Justice 2 2-4 9, T Coleman 4 0-0 12, B. Cramer 2 0-0 4, Ethan Moore 7 0-0 14, C Fleck 4 0-0 8 TOTAL 19 2-4 47; 3-pt field goals; 5