It was a winning night on Thursday for both the Circleville boys and girls soccer teams in Washington Court House.
Garrett Brooks and Noah Quincel each scored a pair of goals to help lead the boys to a 7-1 non-league win. Wil Bullock and Connor Jones each had a goal and an assist, and Caleb Knapp and Clayton Spencer both added a goal for the Tigers.
Max Brooks led the Tigers with two assists, with Jacob Scott, Kayden Stewart and Carlos Ortuno adding one apiece.
Nick Burns had one save for the Tigers (2-0).
The girls earned their first win of the season with a 6-0 shutout of the Blue Lions.
Nilyn Cockerham scored her first career hat trick. Makayla Coyan, Sabrena Funk and Sydney Williams each scored their first career goals.
Kylie Evans had her first two career assists and Presley Coyan also had an assist.
Abby Dengler made a pair of saves for the Tigers (1-2).
The boys host Waverly on Tuesday night and the girls entertain Liberty Union on Wednesday to open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.