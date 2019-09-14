The Circleville girls cross country team finished second on Saturday at the Bloom-Carroll Invitational.
Bloom-Carroll won the six-school field with 29 points, followed by Mid-State League Buckeye Division compatriots Circleville (56) and Hamilton Township (98).
Top runners for the Tigers included Lily Winter (sixth, 22:30.0); Peyton Perini (eighth, 22:58.1); Audrey Fausnaugh (10th, 23:20.1); Courtney Reid (15th, 24:00.7) and Gretchen Search (17th, 24:39.7).
The Circleville boys finished seventh with 150 points.
Heath won the nine-school field with 22 points, followed by Bloom-Carroll (50) and Berne Union (118).
Leading runners for the Tigers included Colton Pinkerton (fifth, 16:25.7); Kaleb Nungester (11th, 17:48.0); Eli Snyder (40th, 20:54.9); Ayush Patel (46th, 21:38.2) and Trey Bigam (48th, 22:07.7).
Aces, Braves at Fairfield Union
The Logan Elm boys finished fifth on Saturday with 119 points at the Fairfield Union Invitational.
Lakewood topped the eight-school field with 30 points, followed by Waverly (51) and the host Falcons.
Leading runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (18th, 17:46.5); Ian Shaeffer (21st, 18:03.2); Drew Tomlinson (23rd, 18:23.3); Gavin Ewing (30th, 18:39.6) and Konnor Starkey (33rd, 18:46.0).
Amanda-Clearcreek didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Aces were Garrett Dearth (34th, 18:50.1); Trent Palombo (68th, 21:22.3); Cole Reynolds (81st, 22:19.3) and Dominic Palombo (91st, 26:32.3).
The Logan Elm girls were eighth with 172 points.
Fairfield Union won the eight-school field with 40 points, followed by Lakewood (58) and Licking Valley (67).
Running for the Braves were Emma Lands (fourth, 21;00.1); Tayla Tootle (23rd, 23:02.9); Karlee Thomas (53rd, 26:15.3); Ally Cotton (71st, 28:14.9) and Lily Sisco (83rd, 36:44.9).
Amanda-Clearcreek didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Aces were Riley Mckeska (36th, 24:22.7); Autumn Parry (58th, 26:47.0); Abbie Rhymer (59th, 26:51.7) and Karlee Parry (60th, 26:57.4).
Mustangs at SE
The Westfall boys finished fourth on Saturday with 112 points at Southeastern's Aaron Reed Invitational.
Fairfield won the 10-school field with 40 points, followed by Miami Trace (70) and Adena (93).
Top runners for the Mustangs included Preston Clifton (seventh, 18:08.43); Tyler Shipley (eighth, 18:11.15); Braden Johnson (24th, 20:16.62); Dakota Warren (40th, 21:27.06) and Aiden Blevins (43rd, 21:41.11).
The Westfall girls didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Mustangs were Kylee Henry (10th, 23:05.14); Grace Marcum (25th, 26:10.95); Kendra Lindsey (62nd, 30:41.15) and Grace Johnson (81st, 36:28.94).