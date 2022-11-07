OBETZ – Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam crossed the finish line at 75th place against a crowded field of 178 runners Saturday at the Division 2 State Championship.
Racers not only had to contend with the “big hill” but endure 15-20 mph winds at Fortress Obetz.
Bigam’s time for the 3.1-mile course was 20:33 minutes.
“I didn’t race how I wanted to race, but I have two more years left,” said Bigam, a sophomore. “It was really hard to run in the wind but it was better than it being super hot.”
Tigers’ Coach Jason Wells added, “We’re thrilled with what she’s done. She’s worked her tail off. We’re disappointed for her in that she didn’t get this big goal that she wanted so badly (to beat her time (20:12/85th place) from her freshman year at state). But as she said, she’s got two more years and hopefully she realizes that doesn’t take away from all the other things she’s accomplished this year.”
Wells listed a bunch of Bigam’s accomplishments this season.
“She moved into our top five All-time runners at our school, which has a pretty storied history at Circleville. Plus she won the league championship and qualified for the state meet a second year in a row,” he said. “We’ve only had seven girls in Circleville’s history to qualify multiple times, so she has accomplished a lot. It’s just that this one day things didn’t go her way but she’ll come back even stronger next year.”
Moments after crossing the finish line, Athens’ Samantha Layton talked about Fortress Obetz’ challenging course and why so many runners looked like they were struggling to finish the race.
“I think it’s probably the hardest course we’ve run,” she said. “Compared to other courses, the times are always worse because it’s more difficult. We’ve had better times this season at other courses that we’ve run. The wind didn’t make things any easier either.”
Other area runners of note who ended the season on a high note included Zane Trace’s Marie Souther at 11th place (19:05) and Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley at 64th place (20:26).
A video featuring Wells and Bigam is posted to the Circleville Herald’s Facebook page.
