Circleville amassed 30 points in the opening quarter on Thursday and cruised to a 61-34 win over Athens in a Division II Southeast District sectional final inside Adena High School.
The top-ranked Tigers (23-0) advance to a district semifinal against Mid-State League Buckeye Division rival Logan Elm (15-8) on Thursday inside Southeastern High School. Tip-off is slated for 6:15 p.m.
Circleville had four players take part in the first quarter outburst that ended with the Tigers holding a commanding 30-9 lead. Kenzie McConnell led the way with 12 points, Meghan Davis tallied eight and Brie Kendrick added seven.
The Tigers extended their lead to 44-14 at halftime and 59-21 following three quarters of play.
McConnell had four points in the second quarter and then tallied 11 more in the third. Kendrick added five markers in the second period.
McConnell finished with a game-high 27 points, Kendrick tallied 14 and Davis added eight.
Laura Manderick had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Bulldogs (4-20).