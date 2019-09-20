A promising start quickly faded for Circleville on Friday in a 55-14 non-league loss to visiting Valley.
The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 69-yard touchdown run from Colin Michael that was followed by a two-point conversion run by Cade Burton.
Valley (3-1) struck back for the final three touchdowns of the quarter on touchdown runs of 34 yards by Andrew Adronis and 44 yards from Kayden Mollette and an 85-yard fumble return by Connor Fell.
The Tigers battled back in the second quarter, using a 29-yard pass from Lucky Donaldson to Keith Kelly to trim their deficit to 20-14.
Valley went ahead 34-14 at intermission, thanks to an 85-yard kickoff return and a one-yard touchdown plunge by Mollette.
The Indians added three more touchdowns in the third quarter on a pair of 49-yard runs by Daegen Glover and Adronis and a 36-yard tote from Nick Striker.
Circleville (0-4) opens Mid-State League Buckeye Division play next week at Bloom-Carroll (3-1, 1-0).