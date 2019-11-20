A year after finishing runner-up in both the Mid-State League Buckeye Division and the Southeast District, the Circleville Tigers are ready to take the next step.
“We had a good season last year, but we didn’t meet the goals we set of winning the league and the district and those are two things we obviously want to shoot for this season,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “That’s something we’ve talked about with the girls entering the preseason and they have a good work ethic and are driven to be successful.”
The Tigers (21-5, 12-2 in 2019) return four starters from last season and feature a strong post with 6-foot-1 senior Meghan Davis (five points, 5.9 rebounds) and six-foot junior Kenzie McConnell (16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds).
“We can create some tough matchups for teams when both Kenzie and Meghan are on the court together and we want to take advantage of that,” Kalinoski said. “We obviously run a lot of high-low with our offense and want to feed the post.
“Kenzie is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around, and we’ll look to her for leadership, scoring, rebounds and defensively. Meghan was hurt for the first half of last year and never really recovered to the form she had during the preseason. When Meghan’s on top of her game, she’s a very good rebounder and can also score the basketball.”
Senior point guard Brie Kendrick (5.6 points,
4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists) returns to the fold and will be joined in the back court by junior Jaylah Captain (11.4 points), a move-in from Teays Valley.
“Brie had an amazing offseason and she’s in the best shape she’s ever been in,” Kalinoski observed. “She’s a leader and she probably knows the offense better than I do.
“Jaylah is a very smart player who has a great understanding of the game and is a hard worker. She has good court vision and can do a lot of different things.”
The Tigers will also look to utilize seniors Tori Bircher (7.9 points), Peyton Perini and Sidney Gray, along with freshman Morgan Blakeman in the back court.
“We have more depth as a team this season and we’ll be able to give our kids a couple of breaks here and there to keep them fresh,” Kalinoski said. “Peyton face guards the other team’s best player if she’s a guard and does a great job defensively.
“Tori has continued to work on her shot in the offseason, and Sidney is settling into her role and is a more complete player. We add Morgan to the mix this season and she’s an athletic player who gives us a little speed.”
The Tigers had to face defenses that included three players in the paint last season, which translate to open jumpers and threes that Kalinoski wants the team to take better advantage of this season.
“One emphasis we’ve had during the preseason is trying to make more three-pointers,” he said. “We know teams are going to try and load the paint to stop Kenzie and Meghan, so we need to be able to knock down open jumpers and threes.
“That’s something we struggled with at times last season but, to the credit of the girls, they saw that and they’ve really worked hard in the offseason.”
The Tigers open the season on Friday when they host Alexander.