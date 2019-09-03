Just play.
That was the message Circleville coach Danielle Perkins had for her team entering Saturday morning at the Unioto Invitational, and that's what the Tigers did as they swept Fairland, Chillicothe and the host Shermans to win the invitational title.
"I felt like we put too much pressure on ourselves last week and played way too tight in our first two league matches against Hamilton Township and Fairfield Union," Perkins said. "We weren't playing to the potential I feel like this team has, so I told the girls on Saturday to just have fun and go out there and play.
"That's what they did. They played well together, they had fun and that's the best we've played as a group all season in every phase of the game."
The Tigers carried that momentum into Tuesday and while their play wasn't quite as crisp, they still earned a 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20 win over visiting Teays Valley in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
"That's the next step for us to play loose, play hard, have fun and remained focus in every set and against every opponent," Perkins said. "I want our team to develop a mindset that when we have an opponent on the ropes that we want to finish the job.
"We've also made a couple of changes in the lineup and have a few more options with our rotations. Cara Cooper has earned more rotations, we're playing Kenzie McConnell more and I see some things starting to come together for our team."
McConnell paced the Tigers with 15 kills and seven solo blocks, Alli Nungester followed with eight kills and two solo blocks and Mariah Kemp also turned in eight kills.
The Tigers went on an 8-3 run midway through the first set, sparked by a pair of kills and an ace from McConnell and a put down by Kemp on an overpass, to take a 21-13 lead.
Circleville sprinted out to an 11-5 lead in the second set, highlighted with a kill followed by a block from Morgan Blakeman, and eventually extended its lead to 18-10.
A pair of kills apiece by Shaina Rowe and Megan Evans allowed the Vikings to cut their deficit down to 21-18, but the Tigers scored the final four points of the set starting with a kill from Nungester and ended on a quick shot to the front row by Jayla Parsons on set point.
"We put together some good spurts of play, but then we had some spurts where we let up off the gas and let Teays Valley back into the set," Perkins said.
Six kills and a block from McConnell helped the Tigers to an 15-9 lead in the first set.
The Vikings withered their deficit to 19-16 but, following a long volley, Nungester put down a kill with authority to capture momentum back for the Tigers.
A block by McConnell brought up match point at 24-20, which Kemp converted on a kill to net the Tigers their fourth consecutive win.
Teays Valley coach Jessica VonIns was proud of the way her team battled after having to reshuffle the lineup.
"We had some girls in different positions that they're not obviously used to tonight, but I was pleased with the way we fought together as a team, stepped up and made a few nice spurts and competed hard on every point," she said.
Parsons handed out 24 assists to go with four kills for the Tigers and Aubrey Smith also had four kills. Kemp and Cooper paced the defense with 15 digs apiece and Nungester chipped in 11.
Both teams hit the road on Thursday to continue league play, as the Tigers (5-2, 1-2) take on Bloom-Carroll and the Vikings (3-4, 2-2) tangle with Amanda-Clearcreek.
Hamiilton Township 3,
Logan Elm 0
Hamilton Township remained unbeaten on Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-10 and 25-8 MSL-Buckeye win over host Logan Elm.
Arowynn Savage led Logan Elm with six kills, and Alex Heeter and Carly King dished out seven assists apiece. Maraya Neff paced the defense with nine digs, Heeter and Calla Ebert added seven apiece and Kaiya Elsea chipped in six.
The Braves (1-7, 0-3) continue league play on Thursday at Fairfield Union.