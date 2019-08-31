Circleville snapped a brief two-game skid on Saturday in championship style by winning the Unioto Invitational.
After trouncing Fairland 25-8 and 25-7, the Tigers recorded a 25-22 and 25-13 win over Chillicothe and then topped the host Shermans 26-24 and 25-16 in the championship match.
Kenzie McConnell put down 31 kills and also had 11 solo blocks on the afternoon, Ali Nungester accounted for 14 kills and 13 digs; Jayla Parsons handed out 60 assists, had eight kills and added 16 digs; Morgan Blakeman had seven kills; Cara Cooper served five aces to go with 24 digs and Aubrey Smith had four aces, four kills and 11 digs.
Logan Elm was also in the invitational and went 1-2.
Following losses of 19-25 and 14-25 to Athens and 14-25, 25-17 and 20-25 to McClain, the Braves nailed down their first win of the season with a 24-26, 25-22 and 25-17 decision over Fairland.
Arowynn Savage contributed 12 kills, five aces and 29 digs against Fairland; Maraya Neff had six kills and 21 digs; Annie Karshner accounted for five kills; Alex Heeter dished out 16 assists and had 15 digs; Carly King distributed 10 assists; Kaiya Elsea paced the defense with 30 digs and Calla Ebert chipped in 17.
Both teams resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday. The Tigers (4-2) host Teays Valley and the Braves (1-6) entertain Hamilton Township.
Westfall 3,
Paint Valley 0
Westfall swept host Paint Valley 25-11, 25-12 and 25-19 on Saturday in a Scioto Valley Conference match.
Kristin Phillips put away 13 kills and also had three aces; Josie Williams dished out 14 assists to go with seven kills and seven digs; Claire Latham distributed 14 assists, served four aces and added three kills; Marissa Mullins accounted for nine kills and three solo blocks; Kayla Fleischmann paced the defense with 17 digs and Lauren Daniels and Hailey Young chipped nine apiece. Fleischmann and Daniels added three aces apiece.
The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0) continue conference play on Tuesday when they host Unioto.