featured Tournament Box Scores By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls' basketball:Teays Valley 53 vs. Chillicothe 35Circleville 37 vs. Waverly 32Westfall 29 vs. West 62Boys' basketball:Circleville 56 vs. Waverly 47Logan Elm 41 vs. McClain 31 Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes