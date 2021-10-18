PITTSBURGH, PA - The Ohio Christian University Trailblazer Men's Soccer team has ended the drought. A losing streak spanning over 350 days was broken at the Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA against Carlow University.
The first half was a strong, back-and-forth battle of shot after shot. Both Carlow and Ohio Christian sent in nine shots each, but only three were on goal for OCU and two for Carlow. Trailblazer Bryce Hull scored the only goal of the half when he got behind the defense and was able to sink the ball into the lower left 90 of the goal in the 36th minute. This goal ended the half with the Trailblazers in the lead, 1-0.
The second half is where the magic happened for the Trailblazers. Just two minutes into the second half, Riley Dunham blazed up the field taking a touch pass from Hull, crossed it to the left side of the penalty box to Abid Alfadil for the second goal of the match. The Trailblazers weren't finished yet, as Hull once again had a hand in the third goal of the match in the 56th minute. Bryce crept in behind the Celtic keeper passing to Junior Acosta who in turn tapped the ball into the back of the net.
The Carlow Celtics were able to score a goal of their own in the 65th minute, but was not enough to bring back the Celtic hope. OCU wins the late-night match, 3-1. The Trailblazers are bringing a win home for the first time this season and plan to ride that energy into the next match this coming Tuesday. Ohio Christian takes on Point Park University with a kick-off time of 4:30pm EST.