In a must win game, Ohio Christian found itself in an uphill battle on Tuesday, overcoming multiple deficits to pull off a clutch comeback win over Carlow University. The 93-90 win secures the Trailblazers a spot in the 2020 River States Conference Postseason Tournament, beginning Feb. 26.
Carlow came into the night on fire, as the Celtics would shoot 9-14 from three in the first half and 18-27 overall. Despite the hot hand of their opponent, the Trailblazers continued to push, relying on a strong performance in the paint and from the free throw line to stay within reach.
After trailing by nine points with just over 10 minutes remaining, the Trailblazers used a 29-17 run to pull off the comeback victory, one that required grit and toughness. OCU won the battle of the boards and the free throw battle, two key stats in an impressive late season win.
The second half boost primarily came from Justin Barksdale, who finished the night with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Barksdale was 10-13 from the line, as his aggressiveness in the paint caused problems for a depleted Celtics' squad. Senior Jermaine Smith finished the game with 19 points while Ben Casey came in off the bench to add in 19 as well.
Ohio Christian (9-18, 6-9) will look ahead to their regular season finale on Saturday at Point Park. Postseason seeding and assignments will be announced following play on Saturday.
Women's basketball
Despite a third quarter surge by Carlow, the Trailblazers held on for their 18th win of the season on Tuesday, 83-78. With the win, the Trailblazers clinched a spot in the 2020 River States Conference Tournament beginning next week.
After building a 13-point halftime lead, the Trailblazers saw Carlow creep back into the game, tying the game with 2:14 left in the third quarter. From then on, both teams saw their time in the lead, with Carlow building a four-point lead with just under five minutes remaining. After trailing 73-69, OCU rallied on a 13-5 run to pull away late.
Continuing her strong senior season, Staci Pertuset led the squad with 29 points, most of which came in the opening half. Pertuset also added on 11 rebounds and eight steals. Sharp shooter Logan Stidham provided 12 clutch points off the bench, while Makayla DeArmond and Carolane Cox hit clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off the Celtics.
Ohio Christian (18-10, 8-7) will look ahead to their regular season finale on Saturday at Point Park. Postseason seeding and assignments will be announced following play on Saturday.