HAMILTON — OCU men's yennis has been in an uphill battle recently, facing many obstacles along the road in this tough spring semester.
Unfortunately, the light at the end of the tunnel was not reached this week as the Trailblazers fell to the Eagles of Midway University.
Being without Alex Andrews for the season, missing Jacob Smith for personal reasons and having David Mack with a lingering wrist injury was not helpful in the situation, along with a slew of other hurdles this team has had to jump over so far this season.
In doubles, there were some bright spots for the Trailblazers. Once again, the doubles pairing of Zach Savino started out with winning a game and going up 1-0 to start.
Unfortunately, much like the last match, they lost the next six in a row to fall 1-6. Similar fate came upon the third doubles pairing of Stephen Marshment and Ian Frank, falling 1-6 to their opponents.
In singles, lots of bright spots were shown through the thick cloud. The brightest spot happened to be Hupp, having another stellar singles performance, despite all the odds stacked against him.
Through the first set, there were many hard-fought points that ended in a deceiving 2-6 loss for Hupp. However, the second set was back-and-forth to the end.
Hupp held serve all the way through until he led 5-4. With the chance to put the set away, he couldn't find the break as his opponent tied it 5-5. Hupp then had an unfortunate lapse, getting his serve broken and his opponent holding his own serve as Hupp fell by a final score of 2-6, 5-7.
Other bright spots included deceiving results. Ryan Batig fell 0-6, 0-6 in his match at fifth singles, but played some of the best tennis he's played all season.
He was hitting shots, finding his rhythm and making the right decisions on the court (even if they didn't work out for him). Mack had a similar no-scoring result, playing a pro set (first to eight games) to shorten the match due to injury. He fell 0-8 but played well, despite the circumstances.
Coach James Wells had some remarks following the match: "I was overall pleased with today. We improved greatly from last match. I was particularly impressed with the [hard-fought] match Chris had at 1 and with the performance Ryan had.
"He has greatly improved, and I don't think his score tells the whole story. He played well. Everyone fought hard today, and we will continue to grow and improve. I'm proud of the effort the boys gave today."
In their next slate of action, the Blazers will take a road trip to Oakland City, Ind. and Owensboro, Ky. to take on the Mighty Oaks of Oakland City and the Bearcats of Brescia, respectively.
OCU will once again be without Andrews and Smith and will now be without Mack for both due to further damage to his wrist sustained in this match. It will be a tough road trip for them, but they will face it exactly how they know how.