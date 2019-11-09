Facing the top-ranked team in the NAIA and defending champions Spring Arbor University, the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers came to play on Saturday.
After trailing at the half, the Trailblazer rallied to tie the game late before the Cougars hit a shot with less than 10 seconds to avoid the upset with a 66-64 win.
"I am really proud of how our guys fought and the energy we played with at the defensive end," OCU coach Casey Coons said. "We hope this gives us life and confidence that we can compete when we bring our best stuff. We still have to commit to doing the little things, but this was a step in the right direction."
In the first half, Spring Arbor went on an 8-1 run late, building its 11-point advantage heading into the break. In the second half, Ohio Christian's physicality showed itself, as the Trailblazers quickly erased the deficit to pull within five with 15 minutes remaining.
Trailing by four points with 1:42 on the clock, Raybon Lewis and Juan Woods hit back-to-back shots to tie the score at 64-64. The Cougars responded with a bucket of their own, taking a two-point lead with only two second remaining. Keason Lowe had a look at the buzzer to win the game on a three-pointer, however his attempt came off the back of the iron, allowing Spring Arbor to avoid the upset.
Four Trailblazers finished the day in double figures, led by Jermaine Smith and David Froedge, who each finished with 13 points. Lewis finished the afternoon with a double-double, grabbing 14 rebounds to go with his 10 points.
The Trailblazers (1-4) travel to Mount Vernon Nazarene on Friday.