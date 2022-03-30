CEDARVILLE — On Saturday, the Ohio Christian Men’s Track and Field team kicked off their outdoor season by traveling to Cedarville University to compete in the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor meet.
Although the team did not score well as a team, each athlete saw tough competition and managed to push through.
The athlete that took home the best placing of the event was Chester Mientkiewicz as he placed ninth of 17 contestants in the 3,000m Steeplechase with a runtime of 10:47.53.
Drake Dickerson also had a good showing in his event, being the 5,000m. He ran a 15:41.86, which placed him 14th of the 58 competing in the 5K.
Noah Booze participated in a couple events by running the 400m and the 800m. In the 400, he ran a 57.76-second race, which was just four seconds off his personal best and put him 17th of 26 in the event. He had a tough go in the 800, however, putting up a time of 2:22.69.
Another Trailblazer who pulled double duty was Jacob Nau. He also ran in the 400m and placed 19th of 26 by coming in not even a second slower than teammate Booze with a 58.54-second race. He took a walk over to the long jump area and placed 16th of 26 leaping 5.37m (17’ 7.5”).
Evan Caldwell rounded out the track contestants in running the 1,500m, placing 61st of 80 running a 4:39.67.
For the field events, Jaden Smith and River Collins both competed in the discus and hammer throws. Smith threw a length of 30.98m in the discus, placing 27th out of 35.
Collins rivaled Smith in placing just three spots behind him, throwing 28m. In the hammer throw, Collins topped Smith placing 18th of 26 while Jaden placed 27th. River threw a max of 34.5m with Smith throwing 30.68m.
With this being their first showing of the season, the men’s track and field program will seek to grow physically and more as a team as well. Their next meet for the season will be this Saturday at Heidleberg at the Tiffleberg Open in Hoernemann Stadium.
See full official results here: https://www.tfrrs.org/results/72726/f/Yellow_Jacket_Collegiate_Outdoor/.