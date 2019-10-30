Highlighted by a 19-point effort from transfer David Froedge, the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers sprinted past Ohio University-Lancaster 91-63 on Wednesday night in their 2019-20 home opener.
Froedge helped power his squad to a large first half lead, nailing his first five three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Raybon Lewis also provided a spark in the paint, scoring 14 points. After building a 27-point lead at halftime, the Trailblazers slowed down in the second half, only outscoring OU-L by one point.
For OU-L, Brady and Brendan Snyder each poured in 16 points to tie for the team lead, followed by Lucas Thompson with 12.
Pickaway County graduates Preston Gothard (Teays Valley) had seven points and Jacob Rhymer (Circleville) added a pair of points.
As a team, the Trailblazers shot 55.4 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from three. Justin Barksdale was the third Trailblazer to finish in double digits, scoring 11 points.
Standing at 1-2, Ohio Christian now prepares for a tough stretch of non-conference opponents, beginning with No. 14 Marian University on November 5th. The Trailblazers will then return home to face top-ranked Spring Arbor University on November 9th.