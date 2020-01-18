After leading by as many as 14, the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers held off a rally by the Pioneers of Point Park on Saturday to take control of third place in the River States Conference East Division with a 72-68 win.
Despite starting the game down 5-0 after four minutes, Ohio Christian gathered together and put together a run of their own, outscoring the Pioneers 35-18 the rest of the half. Appearing in his second game after missing some time with injury, Jermaine Smith provided a boost for the offense, pouring in 23 points to ignite the run.
After the intermission, the Pioneers slowly made their move, tying the game at 58-58 with 6:04 remaining. Three minutes later, Point Park took a 64-60 lead with 2:56 remaining. From then on, an 11-4 run by the Trailblazers put the bow on the victory, as OCU grabbed their second consecutive RSC win and fourth of the year.
Smith's 23 points led all scorers on Saturday, while Justin Barksdale 13 points and 15 rebounds continued his stretch of quality performances. Freshman Ben Casey also had another solid outing, scoring 18 on 8-11 shooting.
The Trailblazers (7-12, 4-3) continue conference play on Saturday at IU-Kokomo.
Women's Basketball
The Trailblazers sent their seniors out with a big conference win on Saturday, taking down the Pioneers of Point Park University. The 84-74 win moves OCU to 4-3 in conference play and solo third in the River States Conference East Division.
After celebrating the duo of Staci Pertuset and Carolane Cox before tipoff, the Trailblazers saw their leading scorer Pertuset leave the game with an injury shortly before halftime. Playing without their one of their leaders, the Trailblazers responded with a team effort win, outscoring the Pioneers 43-36 in the second half.
After falling down by six in the opening quarter, the Pioneers won the second quarter by pulling to within three at the halftime break. In the second half, Ohio Christian saw multiple underclassmen step up and deliver, including a stellar 19-point, 12-rebound performance from Rachel Gillum. Makayla DeArmond came in off the bench to kick in 14 points and five rebounds.
The Trailblazers (14-6, 4-3) are off until Saturday when they travel to IU-Kokomo.