CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University has announced the next athletic director for the Trailblazers — George Arroyo Jr.
Arroyo Jr. will continue to head up the men’s soccer program while additionally leading the Trailblazers’ athletic department into its next era.
“I look forward to working with our coaches as we look to enhance the student athlete experience and strive for excellence in three areas — competition, academics and our pursuit of Christ.” said Arroyo.
Following closely behind Arroyo is Brenda Baker and Casey Coons taking on the titles of assistant athletic directors. Baker will be taking on the event management portion, while Coons will be taking on the role of HR liaison.
All three plan to continue to guide Ohio Christian University Athletics with Christ-centered attitudes and with humility illustrating their leadership.