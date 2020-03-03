After finishing the 2018-19 season with only one River States Conference victory, the Ohio Christian women’s basketball team was one of the last teams expected to succeed in 2019-20.
Despite the expectations, the Trailblazers proved the doubters otherwise, finishing a stellar RSC Tournament run with a 95-82 win in the title game against Indiana University-Southeast on Tuesday night.
Entering the tournament as the third-seed see out of the East division, OCU had an uphill climb to the top, taking down two quality opponents on the road in the quarterfinals and championship. In all three tournament games, the Trailblazers’ margins of victory were in the double digits, as the squad averaged 93 points over that span.
Ohio Christian advances to the NAIA Division II National Championship as one of the automatic qualifiers from the RSC. No. 23-ranked WVU Tech is the other qualifier from the conference as the RSC regular-season champion. The NAIA Division II National Championship is March 11-17 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Staci Pertuset poured in 35 points — five off her career-high — to lead Ohio Christian to the title. She was 12 for 21 from the field, made 10 of 10 free throws and added eight rebounds and four assists.
Helaina Limas also had a stellar game for the Trailblazers with 27 points on 8 for 10 from the field and 10 for 10 from the foul line. Perfect free-throw shooting was a constant all night with OCU going 26 for 26 as a team.
Rachel Gillum posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Mercedez Moore came off the bench for 10 points to make it four OCU players in double digits.
Ohio Christian shot 58 percent during the big first half and 54 percent for the night.
IU-Southeast held a lead of 26-25 after the first quarter. Then OCU took control with a 23-8 run the rest of the half, which resulted in a 48-34 lead at the break.
IU-Southeast got within single digits at 69-60 after three quarters, but the Trailblazers were able to hold off the Grenadiers. IU-Southeast got as close as 75-69 before OCU put the game away at the line.